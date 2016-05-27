May 27 Northview Apartment REIT

* Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float

* Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital

Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid