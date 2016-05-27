BRIEF-United Bank for Africa intends to launch up to $500 mln senior unsecured debt notes
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
May 27 Northview Apartment REIT
* Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float
* Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital
* Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says intention to launch up to $500 million senior unsecured medium term debt notes
* RECOMMENDS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2q5XxtS