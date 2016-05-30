BRIEF-Rewardstream Solutions partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
May 30 Royal Nickel Corp :
* Beta hunt mine gold production ramp up continues to exceed expectations; infill drilling and new toll milling arrangement underway
* At end of Q1 2016, beta hunt mine had achieved 58% of year end mining rate
* Beta hunt mine gold production in May 2016 has reached approximately 65 pct of year end mining rate target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Zecotek provides update to exclusive distribution agreement with ebo optoelectronics and establishes subsidiary in china