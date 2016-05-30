BRIEF-Rewardstream Solutions partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
* Rewardstream partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
May 30 Feronia Inc :
* Feronia Inc reports Q1 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue of $4.0 million versus $2.5 million
* Qtrly net loss of $329,000 versus net loss of $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rewardstream partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
* Zecotek provides update to exclusive distribution agreement with ebo optoelectronics and establishes subsidiary in china