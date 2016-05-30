May 30 Galane Gold Ltd :

* Produced 5,828 ounces of gold in quarter; all-in operating cash cost of $1,079 per ounce in quarter

* Q1 net loss of $2.3 million

* Galane Gold Ltd releases financial and operating results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)