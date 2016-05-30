WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
May 30 Kerr Mines
* Kerr announces promissory note amendment
* Conversion price on previously announced CDN $1,350,000 December 17, 2015 convertible promissory note has been changed to $0.05 per common share Source text for Eikon:
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders