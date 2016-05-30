BRIEF-Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie Q1 net loss widens to 238,715 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 NET LOSS WAS 238,715 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 16,060 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 Summit Industrial Income Reit
* Summit industrial income reit announces property acquisition and $30 million equity offering
* Plans to finance purchase with assumption of a $23.5 million mortgage with balance in cash
* Reit intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily to fund purchase of Edmonton Property
* Acquiring 100% of a 309,077 square foot light industrial property for a purchase price of approximately $33.0 million
* Entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 5 million units of reit at a price of $6.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 - Australian bank stocks ended Tuesday in the red, as National Australia Bank dropped 3.5 percent as it traded ex-dividend, but all other sectors closed in positive territory, lifted by recovering commodity and metal prices.