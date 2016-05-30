WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
May 30 Fairmont Resources Inc
* Private placement of 8 million units
* Private placement of 8 million units each unit consists of one common share and one half share purchase warrant at a price of $0.06 per unit
* Fairmont Resources announces brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders