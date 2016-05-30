WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
May 30 Metanor Resources Inc :
* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2016
* "in coming months, production from Hewfran sector will continue to increase"
* Qtrly gold sales of 8,730 ounces from gold production of 9,114 ounces
* Total of $11.9 million in revenues from gold sales in quarter
* Qtrly net loss and comprehensive loss of $2 million after depreciation and depletion of $3 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders