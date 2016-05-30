WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
May 30 Nemesia S.A.R.L.
* Acquired 32.7 million common shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. From Lorito Holdings and 34.8 million common shares of lucara from Zebra Holdings
* Common shares of Lucara had a deemed value of cdn.$4.03 for purposes of reorganization
* Lorito and Zebra received class a shares in capital of nemesia in exchange for shares of Lucara transferred to nemesia
* Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquires shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. Source text for Eikon:
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders