May 30 Nemesia S.A.R.L.

* Acquired 32.7 million common shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. From Lorito Holdings and 34.8 million common shares of lucara from Zebra Holdings

* Common shares of Lucara had a deemed value of cdn.$4.03 for purposes of reorganization

* Lorito and Zebra received class a shares in capital of nemesia in exchange for shares of Lucara transferred to nemesia

Source text for Eikon: