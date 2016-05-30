WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
May 30 LGX Oil + Gas Inc :
* LGX Oil + Gas Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Should bank not extend loan, co would need to seek alternative forms of debt or equity financing
* Low oil prices, declining production, emergency order at manyberries property may reduce ability to generate positive cash flows
* There is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders