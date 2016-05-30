May 30 LGX Oil + Gas Inc :

* LGX Oil + Gas Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Should bank not extend loan, co would need to seek alternative forms of debt or equity financing

* Low oil prices, declining production, emergency order at manyberries property may reduce ability to generate positive cash flows

* There is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern

