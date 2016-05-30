May 30 Almonty Industries Inc :

* Almonty announces the filing of its financial statements and MD&A for the three and six month periods ended march 31, 2016 and the appointment of the Pre_EPC contractor on the Sangdong Tungsten project

* Qtrly gross revenue $10.4 million versus $10.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* All figures in C$

