WRAPUP 2-N.Korea missile programme progressing faster than expected, says South
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
May 30 Imperus Technologies Corp :
* Qtrly revenue of C$10.9 million versus C$8.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Imperus reports 2016 first quarter financial results and announces proposal to change name to "Tangelo Games Corp."
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Global cyber attack "similar to N.Korean hacks" (Adds U.S.-S.Korea summit, paragraphs 10-11; U.S. commander and carrier in paragraphs 18-22)
* Telecoms regulator expects Facebook to comply with court orders