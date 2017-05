May 31 Perrigo Company Plc :

* U.S. FDA has approved, and that perrigo has launched, fluticasone propionate nasal spray usp, 50 mcg per spray

* Perrigo announces fda approval and launch of the store brand equivalent to flonase