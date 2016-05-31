May 31 Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Celator for $30.25 per share

* Jazz Pharma expects to finance deal with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility

* Deal to add Vyxeos, to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' portfolio

* Deal for about $1.5 billion

* Transaction expected to be accretive to non-gaap adjusted eps beginning in 2018 and beyond for Jazz Pharma

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Celator Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Celator for $30.25 per share