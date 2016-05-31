May 31 Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Celator for $30.25 per
share
* Jazz Pharma expects to finance deal with a combination of
cash on hand and borrowings under its senior secured credit
facility
* Deal to add Vyxeos, to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' portfolio
* Deal for about $1.5 billion
* Transaction expected to be accretive to non-gaap adjusted
eps beginning in 2018 and beyond for Jazz Pharma
