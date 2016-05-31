May 31 Uniqure NV :

* Uniqure announces results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view EUR -0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share EUR 0.83

* On May 6, executed a second amended and restated loan agreement with Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc

* Maturity date of loan facility was also extended from June 30, 2017 to March 1, 2020

* Loan agreement includes a total commitment from Hercules of up to $40 million, of which $20 million is currently outstanding