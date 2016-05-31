BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Uniqure NV :
* Uniqure announces results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view EUR -0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share EUR 0.83
* On May 6, executed a second amended and restated loan agreement with Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc
* Maturity date of loan facility was also extended from June 30, 2017 to March 1, 2020
* Loan agreement includes a total commitment from Hercules of up to $40 million, of which $20 million is currently outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
