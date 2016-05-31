BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Great Plains Energy Inc :
* Great Plains Energy To Acquire Westar Energy, Creating Long-Term value for shareholders and cost savings for customers
* Expects acquisition will be significantly accretive after first year of operations
* Long-Term earnings growth target of combined company is expected to grow to 6-8% better than either company on a standalone basis
* Also secured $750 million mandatorily preferred convertible equity commitment from ontario municipal employees retirement system
* Westar ceo ruelle will remain in his current role with westar until closing of transaction
* Great plains energy will add one director from westar board of directors to great plains energy board of directors
* Transaction, valued at $12.2 billion
* To acquire westar in a combined cash and stock transaction
* Deal for total equity value of approximately $8.6 billion
* Westar shareholders will receive $60.00 per share of total consideration
* Westar shareholders will receive $51.00 in cash and $9.00 in great plains energy common stock
* Expects acquisition will be neutral to earnings-per-share in first full calendar year
* Upon completion of transaction, bassham will be chairman and chief executive officer of combined company
* Secured approximately $8.0 billion of committed debt financing from goldman sachs bank usa,goldman sachs lending partners llc
* Goldman, sachs & co. Served as exclusive financial advisor and bracewell llp served as legal advisor to great plains energy
Upon closing, Westar will become a wholly owned subsidiary of great plains energy
