May 31 Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Contravir to expand hepatitis B portfolio through
strategic merger agreement with ciclofilin pharmaceuticals
* Milestone payments will consist of up to an aggregate $17
million cash and up to 10% of Contravir's issued and outstanding
common stock
* Merger has been approved by board of directors of both
companies
* Following completion of transaction, ciclofilin will
become a wholly owned subsidiary of contravir.
* To quire outstanding equity interests in ciclofilin to
receive future milestone payments to be allocated among holders
of ciclofilin stock
