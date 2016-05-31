May 31 Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian LPG Ltd announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $85.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)