BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
May 31 Dorian LPG Ltd
* Dorian LPG Ltd announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 revenue $85.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million