May 31 Hoegh Lng Partners Lp

* Höegh lng partners lp reports preliminary financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Reported total time charter revenues of $21.7 million for q1 of 2016 compared to $11.5 million

* Q1 loss per unit $0.04

* Q1 revenue $21.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.5 million