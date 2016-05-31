May 31 Cidara Therapeutics Inc <CDTX.O

* Says Cidara plans to commence a phase 2 Comparative clinical trial of CD101 topical in VVC ( Radiant Study) in mid-2016

* FDA grants QIDP and Fast Track designation to CD101 topical, Cidara Therapeutics' novel antifungal product candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)