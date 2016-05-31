May 31 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* FDA has granted a priority review of NDA filing and set a PDUFA target action date of November 30, 2016

* Lexicon announces fda priority review of new drug application for Telotristat Etiprate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome