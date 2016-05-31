May 31 Melkior Resources Inc

* Laina Maclean currently Melkior's controller, will become its new chief financial officer

* Laina Maclean currently Melkior's controller, will become its new chief financial officer, replacing Sabino Di Paola

* Melkior appoints new chief financial officer and grants stock options Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)