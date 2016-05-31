May 31 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc

* Dynasty mining engages a financial advisor to the special committee of the board & provides a corporate update

* Labour situation at Zaruma mine remains unchanged since co's last update

* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc says miners continue their labour stoppage and Zaruma mine remains on a care and maintenance schedule for time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)