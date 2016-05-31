UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
May 31 Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc
* Dynasty mining engages a financial advisor to the special committee of the board & provides a corporate update
* Labour situation at Zaruma mine remains unchanged since co's last update
* Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc says miners continue their labour stoppage and Zaruma mine remains on a care and maintenance schedule for time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.