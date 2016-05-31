UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
May 31 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
* Renews sales, marketing, distribution and supply agreement with GP Pharm
* Granted GP Pharm expanded rights to sell ampligen into other Latin American countries based upon certain performance milestones
* Has also granted GP Pharm an option to market alferon n injection trademarked in Argentina as naturaferon
* GP Pharm will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval in Argentina for ampligen, an experimental therapeutic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.