UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
May 31 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Qtrly voyage revenue $122.1 million versus $148.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* By end of 2016, 4 aframaxes and two lr1 product carriers will have been delivered, all with accretive time-charters attached
* Tsakos energy navigation reports solid first quarter 2016 financial results and declares next dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.