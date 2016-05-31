May 31 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Qtrly voyage revenue $122.1 million versus $148.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* By end of 2016, 4 aframaxes and two lr1 product carriers will have been delivered, all with accretive time-charters attached

* Tsakos energy navigation reports solid first quarter 2016 financial results and declares next dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S