May 31 Inspira Financial Inc

* Inspira financial inc. Provides financial highlights for fiscal q4; announces additional revenue enhancing services through execution of loi to acquire RBP Healthcare technologies

* Remaining 25% of purchase price will be payable in cash for a total of $2.1 million

* Inspira will acquire business for total consideration valued at $8.5 million with 6,.4 million shares, representing 75% of purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)