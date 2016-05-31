BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 Inspira Financial Inc
* Inspira financial inc. Provides financial highlights for fiscal q4; announces additional revenue enhancing services through execution of loi to acquire RBP Healthcare technologies
* Remaining 25% of purchase price will be payable in cash for a total of $2.1 million
* Inspira will acquire business for total consideration valued at $8.5 million with 6,.4 million shares, representing 75% of purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: