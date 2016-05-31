May 31 Electro Rent Corp

* Electro rent would be acquired by platinum equity for approximately $323.4 million

* Electro rent stockholders will receive $13.12 per share

* Steven markheim and allen sciarillo will retain their current roles under ownership of platinum equity

