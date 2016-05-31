BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 Electro Rent Corp
* Electro rent would be acquired by platinum equity for approximately $323.4 million
* Deal for $323.4 million
* Electro rent stockholders will receive $13.12 per share
* Steven markheim and allen sciarillo will retain their current roles under ownership of platinum equity
* Electro rent and platinum equity sign definitive merger agreement
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage: