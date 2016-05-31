UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
May 31 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Regeneron presents positive interim data from phase 2 proof-of-concept study of Evinacumab in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
* Evinacumab was generally well tolerated and there were no adverse events leading to discontinuation
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.