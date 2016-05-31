May 31 BacTech Environmental Corp :

* BacTech announces private placement

* Intends to raise up to CAD$500,000 on a non-brokered, best efforts basis through sale of units

* Each unit, priced at 4 cents per unit, consists of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant