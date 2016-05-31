BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 Marketo Inc :
* Marketo enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $1.79 billion
* Marketo shareholders will receive $35.25 in cash per share
* Marketo headquarters will remain in San Mateo
* Vista equity partners to acquire all outstanding Marketo common stock for $35.25 per share
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares