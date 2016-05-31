UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
May 31 Diebold Inc :
* Planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG has recently cleared antitrust requirements from authorities in Portugal , Russia , Slovakia and Spain
* Takeover offer remains subject to antitrust approval in other countries and is targeted to close in summer of 2016
* Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf attains multiple antitrust clearances in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.