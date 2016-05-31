May 31 Diebold Inc :

* Planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG has recently cleared antitrust requirements from authorities in Portugal , Russia , Slovakia and Spain

* Takeover offer remains subject to antitrust approval in other countries and is targeted to close in summer of 2016

* Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf attains multiple antitrust clearances in Europe