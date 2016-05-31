BRIEF-Campbell Soup reports Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 Sandoz Canada Inc:
* Sandoz broadens its pharmaceutical portfolio with acquisition of Euro-Pharm product line
* Sandoz Canada says Sandoz AG acquires North American product portfolio of Euro-Pharm International Canada
* Deere & Co - 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn $3.40 per bushel