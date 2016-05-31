May 31 Elbit Imaging Ltd:

* Elbit Imaging Ltd announces first-quarter results for 2016

* Consolidated revenues and gains for Q1 2016 amounted to NIS 98 million ($26 million) compared to NIS 67 million in corresponding period in 2015

* Loss for three months period ended March 31, 2016 amounted to NIS 65 million (US$ 17 million), compared to NIS 130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: