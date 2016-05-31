UPDATE 1-RWE, Engie studying tie-up to create Franco-German energy giant
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)
May 31 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* Acquires the 8.62% stake (1,793,625 shares) in Axway sold by Société Générale in a transaction worth 38.6 million euros or 21.5 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd * Says board elects Zeng Ming as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ryBKb8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)