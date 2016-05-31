May 31 Storagevault Canada Inc :

* Storagevault reports 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly net operating income grew to $3.1 million from $0.5 million for same comparative period

* Expect revenue and net operating income to increase in Q2 2016 due to warmer weather

* Q1 revenue C$5.3 million