BRIEF-Nesco to consider sub-division of face value of equity shares
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
May 31 Storagevault Canada Inc :
* Storagevault reports 2016 first quarter results
* Qtrly net operating income grew to $3.1 million from $0.5 million for same comparative period
* Expect revenue and net operating income to increase in Q2 2016 due to warmer weather
* Q1 revenue C$5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZx01o) Further company coverage:
* Franco-German "Airbus-style" energy alliance idea revived (Adds market reaction, Franco-German alliance, financial details)