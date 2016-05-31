BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
May 31 Alon Blue Square Israel :
* Alon Blue Square approves settlement agreement between the company, trustees of Mega Retail and a company under the control of Moti Ben Moshe
* Agreement for settlement of lawsuits, claims between Mega Retail, co; agreed to certain mutual waiver of claims against each other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc