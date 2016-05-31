BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
May 31 North Arrow Minerals Inc :
* North Arrow confirms new diamondiferous kimberlites at Pikoo, Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc