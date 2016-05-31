BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
May 31 Workday Inc -
* Workday announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue up 31 to 32 percent
* Q2 revenue view $370.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $345.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.7 million
* Sees q2 revenue $371 million to $373 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc