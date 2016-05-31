BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
June 1 Zoe's Kitchen Inc
* Zoe's Kitchen announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 8.1 pct
* Sees 2016 comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.5 pct to 6.0 pct
* FY 2016 revenue view $280.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees total revenue between $277.0 million and $281.0 million in 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $80.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc