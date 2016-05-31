BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
June 1 ATA Inc
* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to rmb44.7 million
* Qtrly diluted loss per ADS $0.10
* For fiscal year 2017, ata expects non-gaap net income of between rmb27.0 million and rmb37.0 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 87 million to rmb 92 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue rmb 420 million to rmb 440 million
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc