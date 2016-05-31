June 1 ATA Inc

* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to rmb44.7 million

* Qtrly diluted loss per ADS $0.10

* For fiscal year 2017, ata expects non-gaap net income of between rmb27.0 million and rmb37.0 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 87 million to rmb 92 million

