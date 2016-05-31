BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
June 1 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Myriad acquires Sividon Diagnostics
* Has acquired Sividon Diagnostics for eur 35 million upfront with potential for eur 15 million in additional performance-based milestones
* Myriad expects deal to be neutral to both revenue and earnings in fiscal year 2017
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc