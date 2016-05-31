June 1 Nci Building Systems Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects second half performance in fiscal 2016 to be stronger than first half

* Total consolidated backlog at quarter end increased to $533.4 million, up 5.7 pct year-over-year

* For full year, NCI continues to expect 2016 to be better year than 2015 in terms of gross margin, adjusted EBITDA

* NCI building systems reports strong second fiscal quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $372.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.2 million