BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
June 1 Staples Inc
* Staples announces management transition
* Says Shira Goodman, Staples' president, North America operations, will become interim chief executive officer
* Process to identify a permanent CEO will be led by a special committee of board which will consider both internal and external candidates
* Board of directors of Staples and Ron Sargent have mutually agreed that he will step down from position of chief executive officer
* Sargent will continue to serve as a director and non-executive chairman through company's 2016 fiscal year ending on January 28, 2017
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc