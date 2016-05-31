June 1 Staples Inc

* Staples announces management transition

* Says Shira Goodman, Staples' president, North America operations, will become interim chief executive officer

* Process to identify a permanent CEO will be led by a special committee of board which will consider both internal and external candidates

* Board of directors of Staples and Ron Sargent have mutually agreed that he will step down from position of chief executive officer

* Sargent will continue to serve as a director and non-executive chairman through company's 2016 fiscal year ending on January 28, 2017