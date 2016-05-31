BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
May 31 RigNet Inc :
* Steven E. Pickett named Chief Executive Officer at RigNet
* Pickett succeeds Marty Jimmerson, who has served as interim chief executive officer and president
* Pickett most recently served as chief executive officer and president of 21st Century Towers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc