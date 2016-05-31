June 1 Reitmans Canada Ltd

* Reitmans (Canada) limited announces its results for the three months ended April 30, 2016

* Sales for three months ended April 30, 2016 were C$203.5 million as compared with C$201.7 million for three months ended May 2, 2015

* Qtrly same store sales increased 8.8 pct

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.09

* "company looks forward to re-opening its stores in fort McMurray"

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view C$203.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

