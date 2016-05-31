June 1 Reitmans Canada Ltd
* Reitmans (Canada) limited announces its results for the
three months ended April 30, 2016
* Sales for three months ended April 30, 2016 were C$203.5
million as compared with C$201.7 million for three months ended
May 2, 2015
* Qtrly same store sales increased 8.8 pct
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.09
* "company looks forward to re-opening its stores in fort
McMurray"
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view C$203.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in C$
