May 31 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $136.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1
million
* Qtrly domestic systemwide same store sales rose 0.7%,
including 0.7% decrease at company stores
* Krispy kreme doughnuts inc says due to proposed merger,
company will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2017
* Krispy kreme doughnuts, inc. Reports financial results for
the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
