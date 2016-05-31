May 31 Cameco Corp
* Cameco updates production outlook for cigar lake
* Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (cnsc) has approved an
application by Areva Resources Canada Inc.
* Cigar lake mine is expected to reach its full annual
production of 18 million pounds (cameco's share 9 million
pounds) in 2017
* Commission approved an application to increase annual
licensed production capacity of mcclean lake milling operation
to 24 million pounds of uranium concentrate
