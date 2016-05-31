May 31 Pacific Iron Ore Corp

* Pacific Iron Ore Corporation announces update on sale of Ontario Gold Properties

* Continues to work with purchaser on sale of its interests in St. Anthony's gold project as well as its other Ontario properties

* Corporation anticipates that transaction will close in near future