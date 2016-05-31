May 31 China Finance Online Co Ltd

* Q1 revenue rose 124.2 percent to $30.7 million

* Fully diluted earnings per ads attributable to China Finance Online was $0.08 for Q1 of 2016

* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)