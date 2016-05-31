May 31 Air Lease Corp

* Extended maturity date from May 5, 2019 to May 5, 2020 and increased total revolving commitments to $3.13 billion from $2.78 billion

* Lenders hold revolving commitments totaling $2.78 billion that mature on May 5, 2020; remaining revolving commitments maturing before May 5,2020

* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.13 billion